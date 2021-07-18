Top Debut album: Bono’s son rocks UK charts

Irish rock band Inhaler about Elijah Hewson, son of U2 Frontman Bono, made it to number one on the British charts with their debut album. However, the 21-year-old does not attribute his success to his famous father – on the contrary.

Irish rock band Inhaler, led by U2 Frontman Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, broke into the UK charts with their debut album It Wn’t Always Be Like This. This makes you the first Irish artist in 13 years to hold the number one spot in the UK. The last time The Script managed to do so was in 2008. The quartet also took first place in their home country, the Official Chart Company announced.

“We can’t believe our album climbed to number one,” the band said. “From our beginnings in small clubs in the UK to where we are today, while we were making this album, we never thought this would be possible for the lucky four of us.”

Singer “Eli” Hewson, 21, told British news agency PA that one of the reasons for his success is that Inhaler has found a fan base that hasn’t heard of U2 before. But he admitted that his origins opened many doors for him.

However, the band always had to prove itself. “I don’t blame the interested people. I would be interested if I heard that someone was in the same position as me.” The band is now coming to terms with it. “That’s what it is. I don’t think there’s much of a distraction. If people want to talk about it, let them talk about it.” Ed Sheeran continues to top the UK singles charts with his new single “Bad Habits”.