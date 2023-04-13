Tommy and McLaren join forces to celebrate six decades of McLaren with the launch of…

NEW YORK, April 1 /PRNewswire/

Each piece in the limited edition collection nods to the famous maker of elite cars and luxury supercars with design elements inspired by road and race cars.

Today, the international travel and lifestyle brand Tommy their limited collection Tommy | McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection It’s been nearly six decades since the founding of an elite motorsports team and luxury supercar manufacturer McLaren. The group is featured in the latest edition of the brand’s Spring 2023 campaign, titled “Unpack Tomorrow,” featuring returning Tommy crew members and a McLaren Formula 1 driver. Lando Norris foot.

“As two brands with roots in creating world-class luxury products and who know exactly how technology and functionality fit together, the synergies between TUMI and McLaren are undeniable,” said Victor Sanz, TUMI Creative Director. We collaborate with McLaren on this collection, using the iconic papaya color and combining modern, lightweight materials to create cases, bags and accessories to celebrate the 60th anniversary.”

Tommy and McLaren’s collaboration will continue to seamlessly blend fashion, lifestyle and technology through a blend of cutting-edge technology, innovation and design excellence in the latest seasonal models.

Designed to meet the needs of pioneers, travelers and adventurers, the collection includes a range of limited-edition models in McLaren’s signature papaya colours, including the Velocity Backpack, Aero International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On Bag and Torque Sling, pictured in Lando’s “Unpack Tomorrow” campaign . The new collection officially launched today, April 13th, and is now available in TUMI stores worldwide and in TUMI.com available.

“Together with Tommy, we wanted to build on the success of our core and carbon fiber kits with a capsule edition dedicated to celebrating 60 years of McLaren,” said Goran Osbolt, Chief Designer, McLaren Automotive. We celebrate our founder, Bruce McLaren’s passion for looking to the future, pushing boundaries and combining effortless functionality with a modern design language that reflects the spirit of both companies.”

Lando’s version of Unpack Tomorrow, which follows Tommy’s crew members Richarlison de Andrade and Reneé Rapp, features the racing star in a short cinematic montage of his travels, featuring the McLaren Artura hybrid and the way his TUMI bag matches his performance.

The Formula 1 drivers campaign video showcases TUMI’s best selling pieces TUMI | The McLaren collection that the brand has relaunched this season. This also celebrates the special anniversary of McLaren and the ongoing partnership between the international travel, lifestyle and luxury car brands.

In addition to the launch of the 60th Anniversary Collection, TUMI will strengthen its partnership with McLaren through a global content series on major Grand Prix races, including multi-community engagement tactics, influential talent and exclusive prizes.

about tommy

Since 1975, TUMI has created premium luxury business, travel and performance goods that improve, simplify, and enhance all aspects of life on the go. By combining impeccable functionality with creativity, we are committed to making travel possible as a lifelong partner for people who move and follow their passions. To learn more about Tommy, go to TUMI.com

TUMI and the TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

About McLaren Group:

Sixty years ago, New Zealand-born racing driver, engineer and visionary Bruce McLaren founded the England Racing Team, which remains one of the world’s most successful names in motorsport. McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 World Championships, 183 Formula 1 Grands Prix, three Indianapolis 500 championships and the 24 Hours of Le Mans at his first attempt. In the 1960s, Bruce himself unveiled the M6GT, the first McLaren supercar that reflected his vision of building the world’s best cars for track and street.

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury cars and luxury motorsports, focusing on its supercar and racing businesses. Founded in 1963 by racing driver, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the group consists of McLaren Automotive, which manually builds lightweight supercars, and has a controlling interest in McLaren Racing, which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the United States. The group is headquartered at the famous McLaren Technology Center in Woking, Surrey, England. McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies and is synonymous with innovation and technological excellence.

