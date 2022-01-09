Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is getting weak hardware

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will run smoothly even on low-performance PCs. Only those who want UHD need the RTX 3080.
The basics in brief
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction AM. Jan 20.
- The cooperative shooter can also be played smoothly with the GTX 960 or RX 560.
- High performance graphics cards are only required with the highest quality settings.
Co-op Shooting will be released on January 20th «Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extract». gave okay Ubisoft New information about the game’s hardware requirements has been announced.
A GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon RX 560 is enough to play the game smoothly. Only four GB of graphics memory and 8 GB of regular RAM is required. However, this is only the minimum requirement for Full HD.
If you want high quality in Full HD, you need the corresponding GTX 1660 or AMD RX 580. From here on, you will need 16 GB of RAM. High quality 1440p is available from the RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT. Then the “Ultra” settings in UHD set a rare one RTX 3080 forward, or the Radeon RX 6800 XT.
