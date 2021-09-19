Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal Playtime Tv Channel Free Live Stream

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at Shiokazi Park, the United States will meet on Thursday, May 5th.

The game will be broadcast as part of NBC’s coverage of the Olympics at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on fuboTVAnd episode and other live TV services.

The American team April Ross and Alex Kleinman beat Switzerland in the semi-finals with a score of 21:12 and 21:11 and won the gold medal. For Ross, it’s a chance to finally get the gold after the silver in London and the bronze in Rio. Kleinman is the first Olympian to make his debut this year.

Australia defeated Latvia in a match 23:21, 21:13 on the other side of the arc, leaving Latvia against Switzerland for the bronze medal early in the evening. Here’s the schedule for the Bronze and Gold Games for Thursday, August 5th.

