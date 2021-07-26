Tokyo: Hockey men lose 1:3 against Belgium

After its first victory over Canada, the men’s hockey team suffered its first defeat. The Belgian world champions were very strong. Chances of advancement are still good.

DrGerman hockey men suffered their first defeat in the second group match at the Olympic tournament in Tokyo. And in the confrontation with world champion Belgium, the team of national coach Qais Al-Saadi lost 1:3 (0:2) on Monday morning (local time), but he still had a good chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. Martin Hahner scored the only German goal in the last division. Initially, DHB won a mandatory 7-1 victory over Canada.

Five minutes later, Niclas Boserhof sent a sharp cross through Cedric Charlier into his own net, and a little later the Belgian player (seventh) increased. In the third quarter, the outstanding Alexander Hendrix converted a penalty kick to his fourth goal in the tournament for Belgium. The German national team created several chances in this division but failed for a long time due to strong Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanach.

After a penalty kick, Hanner (51) scored his second goal in Tokyo, but the last German attack did not work. On Tuesday (5.15am CET), the German men will meet Great Britain in a key match around setting a good start for the knockout round. After their inaugural 2-1 win over the British, Germany will face India on Monday (2.15pm CET).