Tokyo Disney Resort celebrates its 40th anniversary with a new parade

Tokyo Disney Resort is celebrating its 40th anniversary and of course deserves a proper celebration. On April 10, Press was introduced to a new show being shown at Tokyo Disneyland as part of the “Dream-Go-Round” event.

The big anniversary celebrations begin on April 15th. By March 31, 2024, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in Chiba Prefecture are set to unveil a whole series of new shows.

Everything should be as festive as possible

The recently introduced show is called Disney Harmony in Color. A number of carriages loaded with Disney characters to recreate scenes from their films passed in front of Cinderella’s castle during a press presentation at Tokyo Disneyland.

The lock itself is decorated with a large “40”. In conclusion, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and many other well-known characters gathered in festival costumes to celebrate the park’s 40th anniversary.

The first Disney theme park outside the United States

On April 15, 1983, Tokyo Disneyland was officially opened. It was the first Disney theme park outside the United States. Tokyo DisneySea opened in 2001 in an adjacent location.

Preparations for the anniversary celebration are in full swing at Tokyo Disneyland. The garden will be festively decorated and special meals will be prepared for the guests.