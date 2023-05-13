to get to know? These countries have achieved the greatest number of victories in the economic and social field

Which country has won the ESC the most times?

He finished first a total of seven times

Other countries are also multiple ESC winners

The Eurovision Song Contest has existed since 1956. Over the years, countless countries have competed against each other to win the coveted title. In the past, some countries were more successful and some were not.

Incredible: This country has won the ECOSOC title seven times

Most ESC wins to date Ireland celebrate. In 1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1996 the Europeans ranked the island first, with seven victories.

The amazing thing: Johnny Logan won his home country’s title twice, in 1980 and 1987. A little later, Ireland won the ESC title again – three years in a row: 1992, 1993 and 1994.

Johnny Logan on his winning ESC in 1980 (© IMAGO / piemags)

Nation with second most ESC wins: A cult squad won the title for the first time

Close to Ireland as the entrant with the most ESC wins is Sweden. The Scandinavian country has already claimed first place six times (1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012 and 2015).

The Swedes owe their first victory in the Eurovision Song Contest, which was then known as the “Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson”, to ABBA. And the appearances of Lauren (2012) and Mance Zelmerlow (2015) are still not forgotten.

Past ESC Winners: These countries have won many times

It is followed by the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands with five wins in the Economic and Social Council. Israel can be proud of four victories.

Ukraine, Italy, Norway and Denmark have won three times so far. Germany, like Spain, Austria and Switzerland, has twice taken first place in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Lena Meyer-Landrut in 2011 (© IMAGO / Two Comrades)

Russia, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Serbia, Finland, Portugal, Monaco, Turkey and the former Yugoslavia have each won the ECOSOC title once.

Most ESC wins: These are the first states

1. Ireland – seven wins

2. Sweden – six wins

3. United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – five wins

4. Israel – four wins