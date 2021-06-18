To celebrate the city’s anniversary there is a street theatre, a city tour and sports in the park – Freiburg

There are many new offerings of the “900 + 1 Year” anniversary program in Freiburg. The linden tree has now also been planted.



boom

linden tree for slow play area

If, in your view, Freiburg will continue to grow green or green again, you will need a lot of trees. There is at least one more on the field at Faulerstrae. Linde donated to Barmer health insurance and considers this the end of her climate-friendly “Freiburg cycles with the Barmer” campaign to celebrate the city’s anniversary. According to Barmer’s regional director Jonas Zinser, about 700 cyclists took part in this campaign, who traveled a total of 287,675 kilometers on their bikes. In addition to Zinser, Freiburg’s socio-cultural mayor Ulrich von Kirchbach and brothers Christof and Georg Vonderstra from their namesake tree nursery also came to the Faulerstrae planting campaign.

street theater

Four days of the festival

From Friday to Sunday, June 25 to 27, the Easystreet Festival Association organizes a street theater in the meadow in front of the Alte Stadthalle, Schwarzwaldstrae 80. It begins on the evening of Thursday, 24 June, 9:00 pm in the open-air cinema in Sternwaldijk with the clown documentary “News Shoes” . On other days there is a multi-hour program with comedy, puppet theater, acrobatics and a variety of Finland, Canada and Germany. It’s about the hat. More information about the program and the actors in

http://www.easystreetfestival.de

City tour

Forgotten Diversity

The Third World Information Center (Iz3W) offers a city tour with Alexandre Sancho Rauchel and Birgit Hedtke on Tuesday, June 22, 6pm and Saturday, July 10, 4pm. The report “InOrte: Forgotten Diversity – Immigrants, Minorities and the Army” answers questions about the city’s history such as “Was the Reichstag in Freiburg in 1498 the G7 of the Middle Ages?” or “Who was most likely to be killed as a witch 400 years ago?” The starting point is at the main entrance to the Rectorate of the University of Freiburg, Friedrichstrae 39. Registration at [email protected] is necessary. The city tour is part of the city’s anniversary series “Was there something? The history of Freiburg unadorned”. free entry.

Keep fit

Sports in the garden

The free and non-binding sports show of the Freiburg Gymnastics Association will take place on Thursday 24 June at 6 pm, with “HIT Training with Stella” still live, but training in the garden will start again in July. More information at mehr.bz/sportimpark