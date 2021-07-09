Titan arum blooms in Hohenheim for a short time | free press

Stuttgart (dpa) – A rare and smelly sight at the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart: This afternoon, a titan arum bloomed in a greenhouse. If you want to witness the big plant in all its glory, you need to be quick.

Because the plant, which comes from the Indonesian island of Sumatra, only blooms for 24 hours, according to the university. While blooming, it emits a strong scent to attract insects for pollination. The unpleasant smell is reminiscent of rotten meat and feces.

Plant lovers can follow the flowering of the giant (Amorphophallus titanum) via YouTube Live. Meanwhile, more than 350 spectators watched the scene online. The purple bulbous plant has been only part of Hohenheim gardens since 2019 and rarely blooms.