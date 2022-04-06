Timo Werner from Chelsea with seemingly endless changing options!

Does it go or stay? Timo Werner may leave Chelsea in the summer. The German striker is linked to many clubs.

London, UK) – Will the blues leave in summer? Timo Werner (26) is linked to many clubs. But what is realistic and what is not? Overview.

Timo Werner (26, second from left) continues to struggle at Chelsea. He hasn’t really made a breakthrough with the blues yet. © Glenn Kirk/AFP



The German striker is not currently appointed to Chelsea. So he’s played 29 games this season (seven goals and four assists), but he’s only been on the field for 1557 minutes. He was only allowed to play eight times for the duration of the match.

Too little for his claims. So Werner is always associated with other clubs and a summer change.

The Blues will probably leave him, but they also want a decent transfer fee and, above all, an alternative, like the English newspaper”passHe knows how to report.

Much depends on whether the club finds a new owner and the transfer penalty is lifted.

In any case, Werner won’t come cheap. After all, it is still under contract until the summer of 2025 and costs 53 million euros. His advisor Volker Struth, 56, appears to have now traveled to Italy, where he is said to have met representatives from Juventus Turin, Atalanta Bergamo and Milan. Three very interesting options for the enthusiastic whirlpool.

also Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga be further in the raceAfter all, Werner had the best sporting time of his career so far. But whether BVB will actually hit is questionable, as the lightning-fast striker is said to earn around €300,000 a week in London. Black and Yellow should barely be able to push that.