Timex is working with Netflix series Stranger Things on a new version of ‘Timex x…

Two cultural phenomena, Timex and Stranger Things, bring elements of nostalgia into the dark with a reimagined collection of 3 cult classics from the ’80s from the Timex Archives

Timex®the number one selling watch brand in the US*, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest capsule collection in collaboration with Stranger Things® To be announced by Netflix. Timex x Stranger Things combines two cultural phenomena that will turn the world of clockwork upside down. It will be just in time for the release of the fourth season of the sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things Season 4, which premiered on May 27 and is currently broadcasting worldwide on Netflix Volume 2 and will be released on July 1, 2022.

Set in the early ’80s, Stranger Things is full of retro throwbacks, from heavy music to contemporary wardrobe. For this particular collection, we’ve scoured the Timex archive and turned up three cult classics from that iconic era: the Timex Camper, the Timex T80, and the unforgettable Timex Atlantis.

“With Timex x Stranger Things Group, two iconic franchises come together to create a capsule that reflects this popular cultural moment,” said Shari Fabiani, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Creative Services at the Timex Group. Special Editions proudly re-create one of history’s most expressive decades, a decade that transcends generations.”

The original Stranger Things graphics run through all three styles of this creepy set. Worn by Lucas Sinclair for the upcoming season, the original Timex Camper now penetrates shades with INDIGLO® backlit and hidden image. The Timex T80 and Timex Atlantis digital watches, first introduced at the time of Will Byers’ mysterious disappearance in 1983, feature a custom alarm with a Stranger Things tone that Timex Atlantis viewers might have seen Sheriff Hopper in previous seasons – an iconic watch that Timex reissued in honor of him becoming It’s really scary when the clock strikes 3:00 and shows a lagging number 3. Time will tell why.

The Timex x Stranger Things capsule is available in three styles: Camper (40 mm), Timex T80 (34 mm), and Timex Atlantis (40 mm), each priced at $89. Key features include a stainless steel or fabric strap, resin case and strap, INDIGLO® rear, custom alarm and more.

The Timex x Stranger Things collection will be available starting today at Timex.com. To view/download the group and campaign materials, please click over here. For more information about the collaboration with Stranger Things, please visit www.timex.com.

About Timex Group

The Timex Group designs, manufactures and distributes innovative watches worldwide. Timex Group is a private company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and more than 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the world’s largest watch manufacturers, the Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus.

For more information, please visit the website http://timexgroup.com.