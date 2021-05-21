Time Travel: A Walk In Augmented Reality Through the First Apple Store | News

Today there are more than 500 Apple Store branches around the world, 20 years ago customers were able to enter the company’s business for the first time: on May 19, 2001, the first two stores opened their doors. Unsurprisingly, customers in the US got their chance first, and more precisely: quiet Tysons Corner in Virginia and Glendale, California had a store (see also our article “20 Years of Apple Stores”). Until then, Apple has put great visual touches on with its established stores, which can still be found today. The store on Tysons Corner is now available for those interested in its retro look in AR model format: users can take a look at the store and inside.

Steve Jobs hosted a video tour in 2001

Apple’s stores are usually not very special: the shops, which are located mostly in city neighborhoods frequented by large numbers of people, are often in lavishly restored buildings that impress with their exceptionally modern interior design. The group offers its customers a large space in the stores and invites them to try the products in the proportional sales area. Some of these methods were also found in the first Apple store in Virginia: Before the store opened, Steve Jobs provided fine details and details on a video tour.

Source: Jay Jackson Trans Youtube

Eight different regions and a red phone

If you want to start your own tour with the first store, you can now do so thanks to augmented reality: 9to5Mac has recreated the store so that it is as identical to the original as possible (roughly 17MB). To view this, all you need is an iPhone or iPad that has an A12 chip or later. About this website You can arrive at an idea executed with love.

The work is divided into eight different areas: Home, Film, Professional, Music, Photo, Kids, Bar Genius, etc. A special feature in the center is the display surface, with the help of Apple workshops and software presentations were given. The Genius Bar is also hard to miss: the red phone stands out clearly. This allows support personnel to contact Cupertino directly for answers to particularly difficult technical questions, Jobs explained.