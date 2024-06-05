Quantum mechanics: Time can be an illusion in quantum physics
The concept of time can arise from the entanglement of quantum systems. Physicists have now made progress in clarifying this radical assumption.
For centuries, humanity has been confused about the true nature of time. It appears more mysterious than the space around us. Even the latest physical theories such as quantum physics cannot explain the phenomenon of time, on the contrary. Time plays a special role in this, which differs significantly from all other physical quantities. It is as if a powerful clock is ticking inexorably, causing systems to change; But there is no satisfactory explanation for what this watch is.
This “problem of time”, among other things, leads to difficulties in the search for a universal formula. Because unlike quantum physics, time in general relativity is closely intertwined with space: the two quantities together form spacetime, whose curvature causes the gravity we perceive. This means that time and space in Einstein’s theory are “relative”, that is, elastic, while quantum physics assumes absolute universal time.
Since these two images are not identical, Physicists Don Page and William Waters already did this in 1983 He proposed a radically new interpretation: so there is no time; It is just an illusion resulting from the entanglement of quantum physical systems. Now a team led by physicist Paola Ferrucci from the University of Florence has shown using a concrete example that entanglement can actually be understood as the flow of time. Their results were published in the scientific journal Physical Review A..
Like reading a clock, only with the interleaving
The idea of the Page-Wootters formalism is simple in its basics: instead of looking at a system on its own, such as a ball rolling down an inclined plane, you add a second reference system – such as a pendulum. You can relate the position of the ball to the movements of the pendulum and thus describe the path of the ball without any quantity called time. Page and Waters take this idea to an extreme: in their theory there is no time at all, but only different physical systems that are connected (entangled) in a quantum physical way and change relative to each other. The role of time is played by a reference system that physicists call the “clock,” which is interconnected with other physical systems.
This interpretation of time may not seem far-fetched at first glance, but it actually has strange consequences. For example, it might mean that a system that is not interconnected with any other system will remain unchanged forever. In other words: there is no time for such a system. This applies to the universe, for example. Since this includes everything as a whole, it can be described by a constant and unchanging wave function. If you now want to describe the time variation of a system within the universe, you must first measure the reference system (read clock) and only then the system entangled with it. The specific calculation corresponds to a conditional probability: provided that the clock shows a certain value, the state of the system can be predicted.
Fully incorporating the Big-Waters formalism into quantum theory has proven very difficult. But in the 40 years since its inception, experts have made progress – albeit slowly. Ferrucci and her colleagues have now looked at a concrete example: They have examined two entangled quantum systems to verify whether the Big-Waters formalism actually describes their temporal progression correctly. In particular, the researchers analyzed whether the formalism also provides correct predictions in the macroscopic region; That is, in a range where quantum effects are minimal.
Experts have chosen small magnets as a reference system that influence each other and align accordingly. This takes the turn of the hour. As the system to be investigated, the researchers chose a harmonic oscillator, which can be imagined as a quantum physics version of an oscillating spring. These two systems have no deeper meaning; They simply represent structures that are easy to describe from a mathematical point of view.
The researchers linked the systems using the principle of quantum entanglement. As they gradually simplified the resulting formulas, they found a familiar result: the Schrödinger equation for the harmonic oscillator. In quantum mechanics, this describes how a system changes over time. But in the case of Ferrucci and her team, the equation did not depend on time, but on the states of the magnets. But from a mathematical point of view, the effect is the same: the system will change via the Big-Waters formalism in the way that ordinary quantum mechanics predicts (over time).
The researchers next wanted to check whether the Page-Wootters formalism also gives the correct results for macroscopic systems. To do this, they described the reference system’s magnets and oscillators as classical objects whose properties are unaffected by quantum effects. As it turns out, the Big-Waters formalism still allows us to give the correct equations for the motion of the oscillating spring, but as a function of magnets rather than time.
The researchers thus showed that the Page-Wootters formalism works for at least two ideal systems. It is unclear whether more complex systems can also be described in this way. In order to be able to test the formalism in the laboratory, the theory must be developed further: above all, it must make predictions that differ from existing theories.
Verrucchi, P. et al.: The magnetic clock of the harmonic oscillator. Physical Review A 109, 2024
