Time can be an illusion in quantum physics

Like reading a clock, only with the interleaving

The idea of ​​the Page-Wootters formalism is simple in its basics: instead of looking at a system on its own, such as a ball rolling down an inclined plane, you add a second reference system – such as a pendulum. You can relate the position of the ball to the movements of the pendulum and thus describe the path of the ball without any quantity called time. Page and Waters take this idea to an extreme: in their theory there is no time at all, but only different physical systems that are connected (entangled) in a quantum physical way and change relative to each other. The role of time is played by a reference system that physicists call the “clock,” which is interconnected with other physical systems.

This interpretation of time may not seem far-fetched at first glance, but it actually has strange consequences. For example, it might mean that a system that is not interconnected with any other system will remain unchanged forever. In other words: there is no time for such a system. This applies to the universe, for example. Since this includes everything as a whole, it can be described by a constant and unchanging wave function. If you now want to describe the time variation of a system within the universe, you must first measure the reference system (read clock) and only then the system entangled with it. The specific calculation corresponds to a conditional probability: provided that the clock shows a certain value, the state of the system can be predicted.

Fully incorporating the Big-Waters formalism into quantum theory has proven very difficult. But in the 40 years since its inception, experts have made progress – albeit slowly. Ferrucci and her colleagues have now looked at a concrete example: They have examined two entangled quantum systems to verify whether the Big-Waters formalism actually describes their temporal progression correctly. In particular, the researchers analyzed whether the formalism also provides correct predictions in the macroscopic region; That is, in a range where quantum effects are minimal.