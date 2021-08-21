World

Tiktoker "Seattle Tech Bro" fan has learned that he has cancer

August 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

    This 22 year old tiktoker knows through his followers that he has cancer.

    Attentive fans wrote him to check for swelling in his neck.

    The tiktoker “Seattle Tech Bro” usually talks about financial and technical advice on the video platform.

    Over a million people watched the video of him talking about his knot.

Tiktoker “Seattle Tech Bro” is actually talking about financial and tech tips on the video platform. But the latest viral video of the 22-year-old is all about his health. Because he kept receiving news of a worrying swelling in his neck. His followers advised him to see a doctor.

This is what the young man from Seattle (USA) did. Then he posts a video “Tiktokers told me I could get cancer – and they were right,” he says.

