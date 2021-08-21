Tiktoker “Seattle Tech Bro” fan has learned that he has cancer

1/6 This 22 year old tiktoker knows through his followers that he has cancer.

Tiktoker “Seattle Tech Bro” is actually talking about financial and tech tips on the video platform. But the latest viral video of the 22-year-old is all about his health. Because he kept receiving news of a worrying swelling in his neck. His followers advised him to see a doctor.

This is what the young man from Seattle (USA) did. Then he posts a video “Tiktokers told me I could get cancer – and they were right,” he says.

On the advice of his fans, the 22-year-old underwent numerous tests and ultrasounds. Doctors found a mass in the thyroid gland that was 95% likely to be cancerous.

Cancer ulcer removal

The Tiktoker explains in the video that his doctor gave him the choice. He had the option of removing the entire thyroid gland – or just the cancerous part. “I decided to take out the cancerous piece only in the middle,” he told his followers.

There is a small patch on his neck. He says, “It’s hard to talk. It’s kind of exhausting when I talk so much.” Therefore, he will communicate with Tiktok less at first. The video has been watched by more than a million people.