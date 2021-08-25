TikTok partners with Shopify to offer in-app purchases

With social commerce one of the fastest growing channels for Shopify merchants, the e-commerce platform has announced a new partnership with TikTok that will make it easier for entrepreneurs to reach new customers.

Shopify merchants with a TikTok For Business account will soon be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profile, sync their product catalogs, and create a small storefront that connects directly to their online store for associated checkout.

Kylie Jenner will be one of the first entrepreneurs to test this new integration while introducing her kylie cosmetics She has built her social media business and she also loves to create short videos for her fans on TikTok.

Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, gave one go press release More thoughts on the new partnership between the two companies said:

“Creators are paving the way for a new generation of entrepreneurship focused on content, community, and commerce. With Shopify enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discoveries on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is driving the creative economy and one of the fastest growing social and entertainment platforms in the world. We look forward to helping this generation.” The next generation of entrepreneurs can connect with their audiences in more ways – and with TikTok as a visionary partner.”

Tag products in TikTok posts

Shopify and TikTok have also partnered to provide product links for Shopify merchants to use Tag products in organic TikTok posts ability.

With this function, TikTok users can either shop directly at the retailer or click on the product tagged in the retailer’s TikTok video, which takes them to the checkout at the online retailer.

The TikTok Shopping Pilot is currently available to Shopify merchants in the US and UK. A select group of merchants in Canada will participate in the pilot in the coming weeks, and from there the job will be rolled out to other regions in the coming months. We do not yet have any information about Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Shopify Merchants interested in selling their products on TikTok can request early access to the TikTok Shopping Pilot by contacting Shopify’s TikTok Channel to visit.