Economy

TikTok partners with Shopify to offer in-app purchases

August 25, 2021
Faye Stephens

With social commerce one of the fastest growing channels for Shopify merchants, the e-commerce platform has announced a new partnership with TikTok that will make it easier for entrepreneurs to reach new customers.

Shopify merchants with a TikTok For Business account will soon be able to add a shopping tab to their TikTok profile, sync their product catalogs, and create a small storefront that connects directly to their online store for associated checkout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *