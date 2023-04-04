TikTok has been fined nearly £13m

Since TikTok in the UK cannot protect children’s privacy and even misuse their data, a huge fine is due.

The UK’s Data Protection Authority has fined TikTok subsidiary ByteDance £12.7 million. the BBC reports With reference to information from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The agency found that TikTok had used the data of children 13 and under without the necessary parental consent.

According to the BBC, the penalty is one of the highest amounts an ICO has imposed as a penalty to date. TikTok has 28 days to appeal and file its own account. The platform has introduced several features in the past that aim to enhance the protection of minors and reduce children’s access to the app. There is now a guide for parents of young users.

While the app is being criticized over data protection concerns and is facing a possible ban in the USA, new functions – the latest branded effects – are being rolled out. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, was able to significantly increase sales last year.

