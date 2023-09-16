Tiktok: fined 345 million euros

Data protection Tiktok must pay a fine of 345 million euros The way social network operators deal with underage users is always controversial. Tiktok now has to pay a fine in the millions due to certain default settings. published September 15, 2023 at 2:15 pm

Tiktok has been fined millions. Imago/Ceiba USA Meta also faced sanctions. Imago/Ceiba USA

Tiktok has to pay a fine in millions.

This is due to some default settings.

It’s about how you handle user data.

Popular video service Tiktok has been fined €345 million by Irish data protection officers. The motive was an investigation into the handling of user data of minors from the end of July to the end of December 2020, the Irish Data Protection Authority announced on Friday.

This specifically concerns some platform settings and age verification upon registration. Among other things, the default was that posts such as videos from users between the ages of 13 and 17 could be published virtually for everyone to see. The commenting function on profiles was also available to all other users as a default setting.

In reaction, TikTok confirmed that the results of the investigation primarily relate to positions that were true three years ago. “Most of these findings are no longer relevant because of the procedures we introduced before the investigation began.” This means that all accounts for users under the age of 16 are set to private by default.

In addition to the fine, Tiktok was required to bring data processing in line with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) within three months. The record fine under the GDPR of €1.2 billion was up against the GDPR in May Meta Facebook group It was imposed.

Data centers in Ireland and Norway

Tiktok is in the process of moving European user data to a new data center in Ireland. Another data center in Ireland and another in Norway are under construction. By the end of 2024, European user data should be transferred there and stored there as standard.

Tiktok wants to gain Europe’s trust with a plan called “Project Clover.” The video application has a difficult political position in the West because it is owned by the Chinese company Bytedance. The EU Commission and several European governments have banned the use of the app on their employees’ work mobile phones. Through “Project Clover”, Tiktok wants to ensure that access to European users’ personal data is strictly regulated and transparent.

