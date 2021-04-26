Tiktok defends itself in court against Aus in the US

DrThe makers of Tiktok will go to court again to prevent the popular video app from being phased out in the US. This time it is about a body that oversees foreign investment in the United States. It awarded Tiktok’s Chinese owner Bytedance until November 12 to dispose of property related to the app’s operation in America.

Tiktok announced on Tuesday that they have requested a 30-day extension, but have not received any comments from the US government. Therefore, legal action is now being taken. CFIUS (the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) is part of the Donald Trump administration. The US President launched a major attack on TikTok in the US in the summer. But during the election campaign, interest was evidently lost on the subject after a failed quick sale of the American business of the app to US companies.

Tiktok deadlines remained in effect – but the company has already secured more time in court in two cases. At the end of October, for example, a Pennsylvania judge suspended an order from the Commerce Department, which would also have spelled the complete end of Tiktok in the US by November 12. I issued an injunction at the request of three Tiktok video authors who make a living using the platform.

A Washington judge had previously suspended the Tiktok app download, which was slated for the end of September, by court order. The US government has appealed this matter. Due to the stalled download, Tiktok should disappear from Apple and Google’s US app stores.

Trump has described the app as a security risk because Chinese authorities could use it to obtain data from Americans. He wanted to force the American company Tiktok at least to submit to the control of American owners. In China, the government has blew up talks about selling with a new rule banning the export of software algorithms without special permission.

In general, the situation around TikTok remains unclear. Trump has already announced that he has approved a key deal to ensure Tiktok’s continued presence in the US through the entry of the US companies Oracle and Walmart. But since then there have been contradictory statements about whether New American Partners or Bytedance should have the majority in Tiktok’s global business – a final deal remains delayed.