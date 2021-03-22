science

Tides: small volcanoes on the shore

March 22, 2021
Faye Stephens

On some beaches, in the highland area and relatively far from the water at low tide, you sometimes walk like cotton wool and submerge in the sand unusually. Although it is still often possible to see traces of a flood from the last flood, unlike the sea’s edge, there is no solid ground here.

READ  Germany still does not make the Oxford vaccine available to people over the age of 65 despite approval last week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *