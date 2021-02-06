Tianwen-1 submits his first photo

This image shows the monsoon rivers at Valles Mariners on Mars known as the Repetitive Slope Line (RSL). These Martian landslides occur on cliffs in the spring and summer.

This artist’s illustration shows the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter orbiting Mars. The probe detected a layer of glowing green oxygen in the Martian atmosphere.

NASA’s Curiosity Mars probe took a selfie shortly before from its highest ascent to date on Mars, as far as Greenhue Piedmont, which tilted the rover 31 degrees.

NASA’s Curiosity probe recorded a high-resolution panorama of the Martian surface with more than a thousand images and 1.8 billion pixels between November 24 and December 1, 2019.

The cloud in the center of the image is actually a dust tower created in 2010 that was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The blue and white clouds are water vapor.

This perspective of the Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013 is actually a mosaic of 102 Viking Orbiter photos. In the center is the Valles Marineris Valley System, which is more than 2000 km long and 8 km deep.

NASA’s Curiosity probe took this selfie at Glen Eve on October 11, 2019.

The InSight lander was photographed from above by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Is that cake and cream on Mars? No, they are just polar dunes, dusted with ice and sand.

The European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission took this photo of Korolev Crater, which is more than 80 km wide, filled with water ice and located near the North Pole.

A recent Curiosity rover photo shows the current site, known as “Tell Ridge”. The rover is studying the clay unit in this area.

The cool lava helps preserve the sense of where sand dunes move across southeastern Mars. But it also appears to be a “Star Trek” icon.

NASA’s InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture the sunset on April 25 on the surface of Mars.

The InSight seismograph records the first ‘swamp earthquake’ on April 6, 2019.

Image of a river channel preserved on the surface of Mars, captured by a satellite in orbit, with a color overlay to show different altitudes. Blue is low, yellow is high.

This is the first selfie of NASA Insight on the surface of Mars. Solar panels and rooftop displays. Scientific instruments, weather sensor booms, and a UHF antenna are on deck.

Rover can also take selfies. This selfie shows the Curiosity Mars spacecraft at the Quela drill site in Murray Buttes on Sharp’s lower Mt.

The planet Mars is a far cry from the flat and dry landscape. Nelly Patera is an area on Mars where dunes and waves move rapidly. HiRISE aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter continues to monitor this region every two months for changes in seasonal and annual timescales.

What do blueberries do on Mars? These small stones, rich in the mineral Hemite, are located near the Fram Crater, which NASA’s Opportunity spacecraft visited in April 2004. The width of the displayed area is 1.2 inches. View taken from a microscope on the portunity’s robotic arm, with color information added by the rover’s panoramic camera. These minerals indicate that Mars had a water past.

Mars is known to have dust storms around the planet. These images, taken by NASA for the Global Mars Orbital Survey in 2001, show a major change in the planet’s appearance as a nebula due to dust storm activity spreading around the world.

On September 9, 2015, Curiosity photographed Mount Sharp, a group of hills rich in hematite, a plain filled with clay minerals to create complex, round compositions of sulfate minerals. The changing minerals of these Sharp Mountain layers indicate a changing environment in early Mars, even though they were all exposed to water billions of years ago.

HiRISE has captured shiny stratified deposits and ice sheets at the north pole of Mars.

This image, which collects data from two instruments aboard NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor, shows an orbital view of the Arctic region of Mars. The ice-rich polar cover is 621 miles across, and dark bands are found in the deep pools. To the right of center is a large valley, Chasma Boreale, nearly bisecting the ice cap. Chasma Boreale is approximately 1.2 miles long in the famous Grand Canyon in the United States.

Although Mars is not geologically active like Earth, its surface features have been heavily shaped by the wind. Wind carved features like these called yardangs are common on the Red Planet. The wind creates small waves and sand dunes on the sand. In thin Mars’ atmosphere, the light is not scattered widely, so the shadows cast by the shipyard are sharp and dark.

From its high position on a hill, Opportunity captured this image of a Mars dust demon wrapping over a canyon. The view extends across rover routes to the northern slope of the Knudsen Mountain Range, which is part of the southern edge of the Marathon Valley.

HiRISE captured this image of a kilometer-sized crater in the southern hemisphere of Mars in June 2014. The crater shows frost on all southern slopes in late winter as Mars approaches spring.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used a HiRISE camera to obtain this view of an area of ​​unusual texture on the south floor of Gale Crater.

This image, captured by the HiRISE camera on November 19, 2013, is dominated by an exciting new impact nozzle. The crater extends approximately 30 meters and is surrounded by a large ray burst zone. Because the terrain in which the crater was formed is dusty, the new crater appears blue in the enhanced image color as the reddish dust in this area is removed.

The Opportunity used its panoramic camera to capture this eastward horizontal view on October 31, 2010. Part of the eastern edge of the Endeavor crater, about 30 km away, can be seen above the Meridiani Planum.

In this artist’s concept of NASA’s Insight Lander on Mars, layers beneath the planet’s surface and dust devils can be seen in the background.