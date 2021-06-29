Thuringia Sports now has 1,000 subscribers on Facebook | Sports

Erfurt.

The sports section of Funkemedien Thuringia has been on Facebook and Instagram for two months now. These are our readers on Facebook.

In less than two months we can have our account Facebook Sporty Thuringia welcomes 1,000th subscriber. We would like to thank you for this and look forward to more guests on Facebook or Instagram, where the sports editorial team of Thüringer Allgemeine, Ostthüringer Zeitung and Thüringische Landeszeitung is doing a comprehensive and up-to-date report on sporting events in the entire Free State.

It lights up the whole range of sports – of course, ball sports, but also so-called marginal sports.

A look at our subscribers shows that we have both clubs and individuals as fans. Three-quarters of the participants are male, and more than 25 percent are between 35 and 44 years old. The majority of those interested in sports live in the state capital, followed by Mülhausen and Gera.

And the especially good news: We have sports fans all over the world. In addition to Germany, subscribers come from the USA, France, Indonesia, Canada, Iraq, Ireland, Morocco, Switzerland and Austria – although here the percentage is less than one percent.

Also interesting: in our area it started at the beginning of May We have approximately 250 subscribers who follow “Sportliches Thüringen” on InstagramWe look forward to sporting successes, exciting stories and great photos from the world of sport.

The latest sports news from your region, Thuringia or the world can also be found on our TA, OTZ and TLZ websites.