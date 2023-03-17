Three Swiss goals in the NHL – Meyer with the Devils first double package – nutty goal without value – Sports

Timo Meier scored two goals for his new team for the first time since moving from San Jose to New Jersey. Appenzeller scored on the 3:4 defeat at home after a penalty shootout against Tampa Bay in the 50th minute to make the score 2:2 and in the 58th minute on the power play with full direct acceptance to make it 3:3. Recently, Meyer has been unable to celebrate a goal in five matches.

“It was a difficult game for us. We tried everything and we still managed to convert some chances,” said Mayer, who now has 34 goals and 22 assists. Devils manager Lindy Roof said of the Swiss national team: “Timo is still getting used to it. This can last 10 to 15 games. We know he’s a great shooter. So we have to put the puck on his stick.”

Captain Nico Hischier contributed two assists for the Devils, who lost two consecutive games for the first time since December. Goalkeeper Akira Schmid made 21 saves. In the shootout, Tampa Bay scored two goals. In New Jersey, all of the shooters — including Meyer — fail.

Painful Nashville defeat

In the battle for the playoffs, the Nashville Predators suffered an upsetting 2-1 loss at home to Chicago, the weakest team in the Central Division. Roman Josey scored the consolation goal for the “Brides” with 25 seconds left. Nashville is currently four points behind second place in the West. However, Josey & Co. played three fewer games than Winnipeg.

More stories from NHL night:

Florida’s 9-5 win over Montreal was a wild game. The Panthers scored no fewer than seven goals in the 14th minute; In the 28th minute it was 9: 4. “I haven’t seen anything like this in 25 years. There were more goals than chances,” said Panthers coach Paul Morris.

Conor McDavid scored two goals in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-1 home win over Dallas. The star has already scored 131 points (57 goals) in 69 games.

Kevin Fiala missed the third straight game in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-1 victory over Columbus with a lower body injury.



