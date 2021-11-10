Three new WorldHotels in Great Britain and a new construction project in Thailand: a day pass

The Rudloe Arms, a boutique hotel in Bath owned by celebrity British chef Marco Pierre White, has become the first hotel to join the WorldHotels Crafted Collection. It has 24 rooms in the Treetops Building, all with underfloor heating and Juliette balconies, plus 12 whimsical and whimsically decorated rooms in the main building, each with its own style. Owner Marco Pierre White was the first three-star chef in Great Britain and had a decisive influence on the gastronomy of his country. He is now the first WorldHotels GB ambassador.

The WorldHotels group’s global portfolio is growing with a total of four new hotels: In Bath, England, Rudloe Arms is celebrating its premiere as the first WorldHotels Crafted hotel in Great Britain. In Scotland, the group under the BWH Hotel Group umbrella welcomes Kingsmills, WorldHotels Elite Collection and Ness Walk, WorldHotels Luxury Collection, both located in Inverness, not far from famous Loch Ness. Layan Green Park Hotel in Phuket, Thailand also joins the WorldHotels Distinctive Collection. The hotel project, which is still under construction, is expected to open in December 2022. WorldHotels Collection is a brand within BWH . Hotel Group , which unites independently managed hotels in the upscale and luxury sector under one roof.

Terry Dunn, Director of Business Development at BWH Hotel Group GB, said: “I have been doing very well with Marco since 2019. The fact that he is now a WorldHotels GB ambassador and that Rudloe Arms can be booked for his guests via WorldHotels.com is great for us and our brand portfolio. The WorldHotels Crafted Collection is a new breed of contemporary hotel for a new generation of travelers who crave creativity, immersive experiences and great design, Rudloe Arms has it all and more.”

Two hotels in the famous Loch Ness

Located in the Scottish Highlands, The Kingsmills Hotel offers its guests luxurious hotel rooms, two indoor restaurants and a heated outdoor garden restaurant. It is also close to five world-class golf courses.

Nice Walk is a five star getaway very close to Loch Ness. The hotel’s main building was originally built in the 19th century and now offers a lounge area, a restaurant with views of the River Ness, and guest rooms. The hotel is located close to the North Coast 500, 516 miles or 830 kilometers round trip across the Scottish Highlands offering views of the countryside and lakes.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kingsmills and Ness Walk to the WorldHotels portfolio. Both hotels embody the luxurious features of the WorldHotels brands and it is great to be able to continue expanding our portfolio in Scotland with these two properties. We are sure that guests from all over the world will appreciate the wonderful atmosphere of both hotels. Plus proximity to the Scottish countryside, golf courses, whiskey distilleries and much more,” says Weitz van den Berg, Managing Director, EMEA, Worldhotels.

New construction project in Phuket, Thailand

In addition to WorldHotels’ growing presence in Scotland, Layan Green Park brand at Bangtao Beach in Phuket, Thailand has added to its portfolio. The hotel is scheduled to open in December 2022 and will be the first new building in Thailand to receive EDGE (“Design Excellence for Greater Efficiency”) certification. Layan Green Park will be a four-star hotel and the first WorldHotels Distinctive to open in Phuket, one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, in southern Thailand.

“We are delighted to welcome Layan Green Park as a new member of the WorldHotels Distinctive Collection,” said Olivier Periven, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, WorldHotels. “WorldHotels is always looking to expand with the right properties in the area and we believe Layan Green Park is the perfect setting for our brand. We look forward to opening this new building next year and welcoming guests from all over the world,”

Layan Green Park will feature over 400 rooms in five different categories, two restaurants with a focus on local produce and seasonal ingredients, a “Wellbeing Spa”, a lounge bar and pool bar as well as a facility with fresh water pools, yoga-terrace and jogging tracks. Layan Green Park is also located only 700 meters from Bangtao Beach and 2 km from the high-end resort and entertainment district of Laguna.