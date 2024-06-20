Three main signs of a tumor

Homepage advisor health

More and more young people are getting colon cancer. Since sufferers do not immediately think of cancer when they experience their symptoms, it is often recognized late.

Colon cancer (colorectal cancer) is one of the most common types of cancer in Germany. According to information received from German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) The second most common and third most common among men Cancer. Colon cancer occurs mostly from age 50 onwards. However, young people are increasingly affected by this type of cancer. According to a study, an unhealthy diet… Consuming one of the popular drinks causes an increase in colon cancer cases Be with the youth. The tumor becomes noticeable in younger patients by certain symptoms.

Colon cancer in young people: Three symptoms that could be warning signs

Despite the increasing numbers, many younger patients and their family doctors do not immediately think of colon cancer when it comes to certain complaints. However, this means that the tumor is often discovered too late. This, in turn, can lead to decreased treatment success. A research team led by Dr. Joshua Demp, a gastroenterologist at the University of California, San Francisco, investigated one such case StadySymptoms appear specifically in colon cancer patients under the age of 50. During the evaluation, scientists were able to identify the following three main signs:

Bloody stool (45 percent)

Abdominal pain (40 percent)

Changes in bowel habits (27 percent)

Colon cancer in young people: The tumor appears through various symptoms

In addition to the main symptoms identified, study participants reported other complaints, although these were mentioned less frequently. These included, for example, weight loss (17 percent), lack of appetite (15 percent), holding (14%), feeling of tension in the abdomen (14%), and diarrhea (12%). On average, patients received the correct diagnosis within four to six months. However, for some, it takes more than a year for colon cancer to be detected and diagnosed.

In their study, the researchers evaluated data from 81 studies with information from about 25 million colorectal cancer patients. Those affected were less than 50 years old at the time of their diagnosis. (GBR)