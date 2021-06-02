“Three goals were scored – that’s too many against Great Britain”

Grossmann: “I hope the Swiss come home with the gold medal” Switzerland easily advances to the World Ice Hockey Championship quarter-finals. Robin Grossman found a very positive result in the group stage performance and trusts Patrick Fisher’s team to win the title. 01.06.2021

Switzerland mastered the last hurdle in the group stage with ease, even if the performance against Great Britain was less than perfect. Robin Grossmann with analysis of the latest appearance in the Ice Companion preliminary round.

Especially in attack, Patrick Fisher’s team showed their skills in their last group match against the stark overseas nation Great Britain. “The Swiss themselves created a lot of chances. They had more than 50 shots on goal. It was definitely possible to win at a higher level,” says Robin Grossmann in an interview with Blue Sports.

The fact that at the end of the day there are “only” three goals ahead of us is mainly due to some carelessness in defensive work. Grossman, a coached defender, puts it plainly: “The three goals conceded are a bit shameful – that’s a lot in a game against Great Britain.”

However, Grossman’s preliminary result is very positive: “I played very well. The results achieved are very good. There was a setback against Sweden with 0:7, but it was a day to cut. Otherwise it was a very strong performance by the team. entire “.

And so the 33-year-old has great faith in his fellow pros in the upcoming knockout stage: “It’s a bit like reading coffee. But I think the final is definitely possible. I really hope the Swiss can bring back the gold this year.”