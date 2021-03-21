Thousands evacuated – disastrous floods on the east coast of Australia

Heavy rains have caused a natural disaster in New South Wales. Entire villages had to be evacuated.

Days of torrential rains in eastern Australia have caused the worst flooding in decades, evacuating entire cities. Authorities on Sunday classified the situation in parts of New South Wales as a natural disaster and forced people out of their homes to safety at night. “Unfortunately, parts of the coast in the north-central are experiencing a situation that only exists once every 100 years,” the head of the most populous Australian state government, Gladys Bergiklian, said in a press conference.

The weather service issued a warning of bad weather for a 900-kilometer strip along the eastern coast due to continuing rains and gusty winds. Remote areas of western Sydney were also affected: water masses poured over the dam that secures the water supply to the capital. In Mundrock municipality, 200 km north, an entire house has been lifted from its foundations by floods and washed away, as shown by television images.

Despite the tragic situation, there were initially no reports of deaths. But that may change, because taking a look at the weather forecast does not bode well – on the contrary: meteorologists fear that there will continue to be heavy rains in the coming days. Because flooded rivers may take longer for flooding to dry up even after the rains have ended, disaster control in the state anticipates operations “until after Easter”. This year, Easter falls on April 4th.

SDA