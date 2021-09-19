Thousands at the border: the United States intensifies deportations

With thousands of people at the US-Mexico border, the US is pressing for deportations. Many Haitians and people from other countries have been under a bridge linking the United States and Mexico since last week.

The US Department of Homeland Security announced over the weekend that it will purchase additional transportation to increase the frequency and capacity of deportation flights to Haiti. The situation at the border sheds light on US President Joe Biden’s immigration policy – the number of migrants arrested at the US southern border has risen rapidly in recent months.

Disasters and poverty in Haiti

The mayor of del Rio, Bruno Lozano, recently requested urgent help from the federal government. Lozano said the majority of the people were Haitians, had entered the country illegally, and were waiting to be picked up by the US Border Protection Agency. However, this overshadowed him in light of the great rush. American media reported that about 14,000 people persevered in Del Rio in inhumane conditions.

The deeply impoverished Caribbean nation of Haiti was hit by a violent earthquake in mid-August. More than 2,000 people were killed. A short time ago, President Jovenel Moise was murdered. Many people fled the country to South America after the devastating earthquake in 2010