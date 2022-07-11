Thor: Love and Thunder: Only Two Movies That Started Stronger In 2022

Strong start for Chris “Thor” Hemsworth. Photo: © Jasin Boland / Marvel Studios 2022. All rights reserved.





Thor: Love and Thunder got off to a surprisingly strong start at the box office. Only two movies in their first weekend made more money than the Marvel movie starring Chris Hemsworth.

Strong theatrical start for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The fourth single film for the God of the North embodied by Chris Hemsworth (38) released over the weekend. According to “Variety” 302 million US dollars (about 298 million euros) worldwide.

The latest movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed $143 million (about €141 million) in the United States alone. Thor 4 has made the remaining $159 million (about €157 million) outside the US – although it hasn’t (yet) been shown in cinemas in France, China and Russia. According to Variety, the film exceeded the expectations of Marvel and its parent company, Walt Disney Pictures.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Third Best American Theatrical Release of 2022

Only two films started better in American cinema in 2022. One of Marvel’s internal competitors took first place: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $ 187 million (about 185 million euros). In second place came the movie “Jurassic World: A New Age” with a value of 145 million dollars (about 143 million euros).

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is by far the strongest start of all four films with God of Thunder. Compared to all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman (41) took 11th place.





