This women’s hockey team plays in the Olympics

13.01.2022, 11:57 13.01.2022, 13:08

The Olympic team of the Swiss national ice hockey team is well known. Coach Colin Muller predicts big surprises and can fully count: star striker Alina Muller is in shape again after an injury to her foot, which she suffered at the last World Cup. Just like Noemi Reiner who had a knee injury early in the season.

With forwards Alina Muller, Lara Stalder, Evelina Russell and Phoebe Staines as well as defender Sarah Forster, five players celebrate their third Olympic participation after bronze in Sochi 2014 and fifth place in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Colin Muller’s team goal is to confirm the World Cup achievements in Calgary and once again play for medals in Beijing. “I am absolutely convinced of the effectiveness of our team and that we will continue the path we have chosen in the Olympics,” says head coach Colin Muller. After two bubble training sessions on Monday 17 and Wednesday 19 January, the women’s national team will travel to OYM in Cham on Saturday 22 January to prepare for the Olympics.

Canada competes with a great team

Canada announced its team for the Women’s Championship yesterday. Maple leaf will also be the best gold of choice in Beijing. 22 of the 23 players who won the title at last year’s World Cup have returned.

The Canadian team led by Mary Philip Boleyn. The forward will play her fourth Olympics in Beijing and remains one of the best ice hockey players on the planet. It was Pauline who shot Canada to win the World Cup Final in overtime.

Pauline leads Canada to victory in the 2021 World Cup Final. Video: YouTube / TSN

Canada’s biggest rival band has been known since the beginning of January. The United States can count on its biggest stars like Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Kendall Quinn Schofield. (Abu)