This week is the first hot day

“When will summer finally come?” Or “The bad weather continues!” Weather reports for the past few weeks have been characterized by low temperatures with the beginning of summer and frequent rains and floods. The flood situation in Lake Constance remains tense despite rain-free days.

According to “SRF Meteo”, the best day of the week is Tuesday: the sun often appears on the second day of the week – and there are hardly any showers. Wednesday will start with widespread sunshine, but larger cumulus clouds will develop during the day. These rains initially cause rain and thunderstorms in the mountains, then in the evening in low places.

It will still be sunny Thursday and Friday, but only partially. The weather will also be thundery. Unfortunately, it has already become humid again. SRF meteorologists expect “severe thunderstorms” due to the humid air.

The euphoria over warm temperatures should also dissipate somewhat from Thursday onwards: thunderstorms will herald a slight drop in temperature. It is likely to reach lows on Saturday with an average of 20 degrees. At least the sun will appear more frequently in the north at the start of the weekend. Sunday will be at least partly sunny and only humid in places.

What will the situation look like the following week? Will there be hot days coming there? According to Meteoswiss, Switzerland is located on the edge of a high pressure area over central and western Europe. But the weather won’t be quite as warm: “It’s mostly sunny, with a slight chance of rain or thunderstorms. Expected maximum temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees. See also Unusual discovery - amazing discoveries of Neanderthals in Italy

By the way: The weather on Monday will be sometimes sunny, with longer sunny phases in the central plateau. But in the afternoon there will be showers or thunderstorms in some places. Temperatures are also “only” 21 to 25 degrees. Hence the jump at the beginning of the text directly to the first sign of summer weather on Tuesday.

