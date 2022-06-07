This problem can be solved with a bottle of shampoo

We all know the problem with plugs that are too high to comfortably fit a cell phone or the cables around us that we constantly get stuck in while the cell phone recharges the batteries. With a shampoo bottle, you can easily build a stand that doesn’t look too bad and works as a charging station.
How to build a cell phone charging station
In our step-by-step instructions, we tell you how you can make something easier for your everyday life out of your supposed trash.
- All you need for this hack is an empty shampoo or shower gel bottle. Wash it well and wait for it to really dry. It is best to remove the sticker as well. Also, make sure that the width of your mobile phone fits in the shampoo bottle.
- Now comes the hard part: First, cut off the top of the shampoo bottle. Now also cut the front of the shampoo bottle so that there is a holder for your mobile phone.
- Last but not least you have to cut a hole for the charging cable in the back and use it to attach the stand to the wall.
- If you like, you can decorate the charging station with stickers or beautiful colors.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”