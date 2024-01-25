This is what it's like to shop at Aldi in the USA

German discounter Aldi is not only having success in Germany, but in the United States as well. There the chain competes with stores such as Walmart. Aldi opened its first store in the US state of Iowa in 1976. There are now more than 2,000 stores in 36 states. This is what it looks like in US Aldi stores:
Sales doubled last year. The company has gained more than one million new customers.
Also in the US, customers get a shopping cart by placing a coin in the cart.
Unusual concept: There are usually employees who deliver the cars and accept them back.
In this way, Aldi saves staff costs and at the same time combats the shortage of skilled workers in retail.
In American stores too, fruits and vegetables come immediately after the entrance.
Most of the products there are wrapped or packaged in plastic.
Many items are still found in boxes or on pallets that were used for transportation.
This also saves costs and working time, as employees do not have to unload and sort products on shelves, as is common in many supermarkets.
Stores average about 1,100 square feet, which is relatively small for the United States.
Aldi also sells its own brands primarily in the United States.
According to the chain, about 90 percent of the products come from Aldi's own brands.
Although there are also popular brands here, such as Coca-Cola, an Aldi alternative can always be found.
There is also a meat section in the USA. Prices are much cheaper than other supermarkets.
As in Germany, there is a frozen section with various products.
And also an area where you can find home appliances, toys and other miscellaneous items.
Aldi also saves money on checkout staff: There are usually employees who bag the purchases.
As in Germany, Aldi customers in the US have to do this themselves.
Aldi also appeals to customers in the USA who are budget conscious.
With the rising cost of food items, Aldi can gain a lot of customers.
In 2020, Aldi was the fastest-growing grocery chain in the United States.
The company plans to open an additional 150 stores in the United States and another distribution center by the end of the year.
This would place the chain in third place among the largest supermarket chains in the United States, behind Walmart and Kroger.
This text has been translated and edited from English by Hendrik Rudnik. You can find the original here.
