This is the time to start pre-loading Shadow of the Erdtree



The exact release time and preload of the Elden Ring DLC ​​are known.

It won’t be long until you can immerse yourself in the Shadowlands in Elden Ring’s big expansion Shadow of the Erdtree: DLC will be released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 21, 2024.

If you can’t wait for it to launch, we have good news for you: FromSoftware has now shared the release times and also revealed the preload for different platforms.

Last updated on June 20, 2024: The Elden Ring DLC ​​is at the beginning stage. Preloading has already started. We’ve also become aware of an error in the comments. If you’re playing on a PS5, check if the auto-download also downloaded the PS5 version but not the PS4 version. To bridge the wait for Shadow of the Erdtree, you can read our testing and current patch notes here:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree: This is release and pre-load time

The official Elden Ring channel shared a hands-on graphic on X (formerly Twitter) revealing release times in all countries. As you can see there, the game is not actually released all over the world at once, instead the release is based on local time. For us this means:

Shadow of the Erdtree version for PC and consoles: On June 21 at 00:00 AM German time

What about preload? The sketch also reveals that there will also be a pre-load that will be available a few days before release – but only for PlayStation consoles. You can download the game files here 48 hours before launch, starting tonight or June 19 at 00:00 German time.

PCs and Xbox consoles don’t receive anything during preload, but Xbox players still have an advantage. And thanks to New Zealand’s trick, they can start early anyway.

Need more last-minute Shadow of the Erdtree prep? Then this way:

This is how the New Zealand trick works on Xbox

If you’re playing on Xbox, you have the option to easily change your time zone and start when the expansion releases in New Zealand. To do this, you must proceed as follows:

Go to your Xbox settings

Select “System”

Select “Language & Location”

Change your location to New Zealand

Restart the console

Then you can start the game normally

Then you can start 10 hours earlier because New Zealand time zone is ahead of ours. However, make sure to only change your console region and not your account region. You can only do the latter every three months, so you can only access the New Zealand Microsoft Store during that period.

Will you start playing Shadow of the Erdtree immediately after it releases or will you have to wait longer?