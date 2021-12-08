This is the reaction of foreign countries to the election of Schulze

“Our unity was really severed with the 2015 migration crisis,” Urban says. At that time, hundreds of thousands of immigrants entered Europe via the Balkan route, mostly to Germany, largely out of control. He wrote that the crisis at the time highlighted deep differences of opinion about the future of the European Union. “For Hungarians and other Central Europeans, homeland is essential, national and cultural identity is essential. The development showed that Angela Merkel was going in a different direction, a post-Christian, post-national path.”