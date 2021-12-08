This is the reaction of foreign countries to the election of Schulze

Olaf Scholz is watching the elections abroad. While some countries are counting on constructive relations with Schulz, the new Secretary of State, Annallina Barbock, is viewed with suspicion.
The basics in brief
- The first German coalition of traffic lights began in the federal government: the Social Democratic Party, the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party elected Olaf Schulz as the new chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Bundestag.
Reactions from outside to the new federal government are divided.
United States of America
US President Joe Biden congratulates Schultz on Twitter: “I look forward to building on the strong relationships between our two countries and working closely together to make progress on today’s global challenges.”
The Democrat repeatedly stresses the importance of important allies such as Germany. Relations were very strained under his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. But there are also tensions between Biden, for example in the conflict over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Baltic Sea.
Russia
The Kremlin hopes to have a dialogue with Germany. “I expect to engage in a constructive dialogue with you and work together on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda,” President Vladimir Putin wrote in a congratulatory telegram to Schultz. The Kremlin announced this.
According to Interfax, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko also confirmed: “We hope that the German side will continue to understand that there is no alternative to dialogue to resolve even the most difficult differences of opinion.”
Relations between the two countries are severely strained due to various conflicts. The last time Angela Merkel met Putin in person was at the Kremlin in Moscow in August, before she left the chancellery. Russia is particularly suspicious of the new foreign minister, Annalina Barbuk, because the green politician has spoken out against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which is not yet operational.
Peskov said Putin wanted to send a congratulatory message to Scholz.
China
Chinese State and Party President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang Schultz congratulated him on his election. According to state television, the Chinese president spoke in favor of expanding cooperation and exchanges between the two countries in order to take relations “to a new level.”
Xi Jinping described China and Germany as “comprehensive strategic partners.” The president was quoted as saying that both have treated each other with mutual respect over the years and sought common ground, while differences were adjourned.
According to state television, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang described the relations between Germany and China as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world.” “I look forward to establishing and maintaining good business relationships with you.”
Observers noted that in light of the new Foreign Minister Barbock’s clear criticism of China, the Communist leadership wanted above all to build good relations with Chancellor Schulz. After good cooperation with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Beijing hopes for a certain continuation from former Vice Chancellor Schulz.
France
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the new Federal Chancellor. “We will write the next chapter together. For the French, for the Germans, and for the Europeans, Macron wrote on Twitter on Wednesday to the Social Democratic Party politician, “We’ll see you on Friday!” Macron thus refers to Schulz’s expected inaugural visit to the French capital on Friday.
Great Britain
He congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “Germany and the United Kingdom are good friends and reliable allies, and I look forward to working closely together in the years to come,” the Conservative British Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
In another tweet, Johnson also paid tribute to former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “As a behemoth of international diplomacy, she has certainly made the largest contribution to global politics of all European heads of government in this century,” the Conservative politician continued. He also posted a picture of Merkel and himself taken during the chancellor’s visit to the British government’s country residence in Chequers in the summer.
Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sees deep divisions over Germany as well as the new federal government under Schulz. “The neo-liberal left-wing government is striving away from Kohl’s fatherland Europe towards a centralized, German-influenced immigration, gender, and Brussels-influenced policy,” the conservative politician wrote in a guest article for Bild newspaper “We are no longer here together.”
“Our unity was really severed with the 2015 migration crisis,” Urban says. At that time, hundreds of thousands of immigrants entered Europe via the Balkan route, mostly to Germany, largely out of control. He wrote that the crisis at the time highlighted deep differences of opinion about the future of the European Union. “For Hungarians and other Central Europeans, homeland is essential, national and cultural identity is essential. The development showed that Angela Merkel was going in a different direction, a post-Christian, post-national path.”
As a fellow campaigner, Orban wrote that during Merkel’s 16-year presidency, he has lost clear answers to the questions of our time. One thing is for sure: the era of ambiguity and an unclear understanding of politics and letting yourself be carried away is now over. New times come with an open mask.”
Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selinsky hopes to appoint Shultz as the new chancellor. The head of state wrote in German on Twitter that he was ready to work with Schulz on “the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the development of the energy partnership and our integration with the EU/NATO”.
I
European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wishes Olaf Scholz all success in his new office. “Dear Olaf Schulz, congratulations on your election and appointment as Federal Chancellor,” the CDU politician wrote on Twitter. “I wish you a good start and look forward to more confidence in cooperating for a strong Europe.” She was looking forward to a meeting in Brussels soon. Von der Leyen and Scholz were at the same time ministers under his predecessor, Angela Merkel.
The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, also congratulated Schulz. “We wish you and your government every success in mastering the main outstanding tasks in Germany and Europe.” The European Parliament looks forward to cooperation.
United nations
The United Nations also congratulated Schulz and praised Angela Merkel’s tenure as prime minister. “I exemplified Germany’s leadership role, especially with regard to climate. “I think the compassion and leadership you have shown during the refugee and migration crisis in Europe is something that Antonio Guterres has personally admired,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday in New York. The politicians had a very intimate and close relationship with each other.
At the same time, given the new government, Dujarric added, the United Nations relies on continuity in German foreign policy: the Federal Republic is a central partner of the world organization, in addition to the issue of climate, security issues and development policy. . “We look forward to continuing to work with Germany in all these areas, and to Germany’s leading role.”
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”