This is our first look at the Moto Edge 2022 with a stylus, said to come with a 5000mAh battery – GBS News

Motorola is rumored to be working on a new smartphone in the Edge lineup. The company has already launched Edge 30 Pro and Edge 920. 5G. The Edge 30 Ultra is said to be in the works too. It will be the premium flagship of Motorola. There is a fourth smartphone that could debut in global markets soon. Motorola will launch this device as the Moto Edge 920, according to a new leak.

The smartphone is codenamed Dubai +. According to 144 Mobile and tipster OnLeaks. The tipster has now leaked the design renders and key specifications of the new Motorola smartphone. Let’s take a look at the Motorola Moto Edge 920’s design renderings, specifications, and other details known so far.

Motorola Moto 920 design leaked

Motorola is expected to release a new smartphone in the Edge series called Moto Edge 2022, codenamed Dubai+. The device designs were leaked online prior to launch. According to the leaked details, the phone will have a flat back with slightly curved edges. There is a Motorola logo in the middle. The phone has a vertically aligned triple camera. On the bottom edge are the speaker grille, microphone, SIM tray, and a USB Type-C port.

The power and volume buttons are located on the right edge of the phone. Up front there is a flat screen with a perforated hole in the top center. The edges are very thin, except for the thick chin. It also comes with a stylus support. However, there is no special respite for storing the pen. According to OnLeaks, the phone is 8.2mm thick.

The device is said to have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. It will have a pOLED panel and will support a refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood is the MediaTek MT 920 SoCu, which is likely to be the Dimensity 920 chipset. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 144GB of internal storage.

The phone will have a 91-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The main camera supports optical image stabilization (OIS). There is a 30MP front camera for selfies. Finally, the phone packs a 6,879 mAh battery.

What do you think of the upcoming Motorola smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.