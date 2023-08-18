This is how your body would change if you ate an egg every day – MANN.TV

Posted on by Faye Stephens

Health: How an Egg A Day Changes Your Body – Eggs are a nutritious and healthy food. A recent American study highlighted that eggs do not contain as much harmful cholesterol as previously thought. In fact, eggs are high in omega-3 and phosphatidic acids, which balance out their negative aspects. Therefore, there is no harm in eating a boiled egg daily, as it is considered a healthier cooking method than frying in fatty oil.

protein and other nutrients

Eggs are rich in necessary and healthy protein that provides the body with sufficient fuel for physical work. Therefore, the protein in your breakfast egg can provide an energy boost for the rest of the day and is especially important for muscle growth. Thus, athletes and those who want to appear more powerful can benefit from eggs. In addition, there is evidence that eggs can contribute to stronger nails and more beautiful skin and hair.

