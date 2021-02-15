This is how smartphones and their partners go in the cold

Headphone when it’s cold is good. Other than that: Only take your smartphone out of the warm inner pocket for as long as you need. Photo: Christine Klose / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Warmth is better: This is how smartphones and their partners operate in cold weather

Most of them probably already noticed what this means with their smartphones in the winter: in icy temperatures, the battery level drops as much as in free fall, and in the worst case, the phone simply turns itself off to protect the battery from damage. Many amateur photographers have already tried something similar to their camera and ended their snowy photo safari prematurely.

Thickened electrolytes

Tüv experts explain: When it is cold, the electrochemical processes inside the battery slow down. The internal resistance of a cell phone battery increases as the liquid electrolyte becomes thicker. This increases the power consumption, which leads to a voltage breakdown and ultimately a rapid discharge.

The optimum operating temperature for most smartphones is between 0 and 35 degrees Celsius. The TÜV Association warns that temperatures outside this range could damage smartphones. Their batteries also responded to temperatures below freezing point with rapid discharges and low charging capacity.

Today’s top jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by email.

Frozen crystals

but that is not all. Cold can also have a negative effect on smartphone screens, cameras, etc. Since the liquid crystals in LCD screens freeze at subzero temperatures, there is a slow reaction or no reaction to touch, according to the information. It can also weaken the color rendering and lighting.

In order for the smartphone not to leave the ideal operating temperature range even in freezing cold, it should be worn outside as close to the body as possible, for example in the inner pocket of your jacket. A thermal cover, which is something made from neoprene, can also be useful as an additional protection against the cold.

Instead of taking the device out of your pocket to make phone calls, it is better to talk over a headset. Both simple earphones with a microphone on the cable and almost all newer bluetooth headsets are suitable for this purpose.

Bad condensation

Another good reason to keep electronic devices warm is the potential consequences of a sudden change in temperature when you enter a warm room with an ice cooler. Then condensation can form which, in the worst case, can lead to short circuits or corrosion inside the device.

If the device has been exposed to icy cold, for example when walking, it is recommended to turn off the device and leave it in your jacket pocket to warm slowly for 30 to 60 minutes. In no case should it be placed on the heater.

Message