This is how real Windows professionals open the Task Manager

The Task Manager is a much-needed savior when Windows goes crazy again. But what key combination do you use to open the tool? But hopefully it’s not Ctrl + Alt + Ent, right? Because there is a shortcut that allows you to open the practical tool faster.

CTRL + SHIFT + ESC: This is how you start the Task Manager faster

Almost every Windows user knows the Task Manager. And almost every Windows user knows which key combination should be used to open the utility: CTRL + ALT + DEL Naturally. But you don’t end up directly in the Task Manager under Windows 7, Windows 10 and Windows 11, but rather on a middle screen where you then have to select Task Manager.

However, you can save yourself from this step – thanks to a different key combination. If you are CTRL + SHIFT + ESC If you press it, the Task Manager will open immediately.

This is how you blindly close programs via the Task Manager

Gamers in particular know the problem: sometimes your game freezes. Here too, the Task Manager can help you if the classic ALT + F4 fails. Finally, you can also terminate programs and processes using the Task Manager. It’s a shame that sometimes the game doesn’t allow the task manager to be displayed in the foreground. Instead, the Windows tool is open but not visible on your screen.

But this is not a problem at all. Because you can also stop software troublemakers blindly via Task Manager. Simply open the Task Manager using CTRL + SHIFT + ESC, then… Enter the first letters of the process or game, and finally press the DEL key. If you did everything right, the stuck program should suddenly stop and you’ll have full control of your computer again – without the hassle of restarting.

