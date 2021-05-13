This is how much you need to remove it

Green onions can enrich dishes in many ways. Many appreciate their mild taste. However, there are a few things to consider if you want to use it.

You can use the green and white parts of green onions – also called green onions. The instructions in the video explain how to properly chop vegetables.

To avoid uncomfortable grinding between your teeth when eating, you must first carefully brush the green onions.

Wash the bars well under running water. Remove any sand and floor debris. Shake the green onions to dry before chopping them.

Green onions: They can be eaten raw or cooked. (Source: PosiNote / Getty Images)

We explain step-by-step a slicing technique with which you can better process green onions:

Take off the roots. Now cut off the top of the necks. How much green needs to be removed can be seen in the video. Now loosen the outer jacket with a fine slit and remove it. Then cut the stems of green leaves diagonally into thin slices. Finally, cut the white stem into thin slices.

Chop raw green onions into rings or thin slices for salads, soups or dips. Casseroles, fries, and stews can be seasoned with fried or steamed green onions. But it tastes warm, too: You can wrap the sticks in bacon, for example, and fry them until they’re crispy.

Here are instructions for chopping green onions

You can recognize a good quality of fresh green onions by the fact that they have long, green, succulent, light, slightly tapering leaves. The white ends of the shafts should be intact and the roots should not be too long.

Green onions have a limited shelf life. You can store it in the refrigerator’s vegetable drawer for about a week. They will stay there for a little longer if you wrap the vegetables in a damp cloth.