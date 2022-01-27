This is how Amazon & Co. should be taxed

For years, European countries have debated how to achieve fair taxation for large digital companies in the European Union. After all, EU member states face challenges as a result of digitization, which is driving globalization faster. Within the European Union, internationally active groups are subject to tax primarily in the country in which the group has a permanent establishment rather than in the country in which the group generates the income.

But digital companies can also do without a permanent establishment in a country, and can still sell to consumers there, making huge profits, and using the infrastructure of the country’s rule-of-law structures and institutions – all without paying one euro in taxes to state coffers.

This is how companies like Meta or Amazon generate billions in sales across the EU, but pay little or no tax because they have chosen low tax havens within the EU – Ireland and Luxembourg – as their place of business. So it is clear that there has to be a tax reform that will dry up on the one hand the tax havens and on the other hand ensure that the profits of digital companies are equitably taxed where the profit is being made.

Previous European and national initiatives for digital taxation of giant corporations have failed, been suspended or led to serious conflicts with the USA. Therefore, most European countries are now hoping for a so-called global minimum tax.

EU digital tax has failed

Since 2017, there have been discussions within the EU about a digital tax that not only a few, but all EU countries should benefit from. The idea was to tax digital sales through transactions with customer data, such as personalized advertising or the operation of online platforms.

In March 2018, the European Union Commission introduced a similar bill targeting companies with sales of more than 750 million euros annually worldwide, of which at least 50 million euros is attributable to the European Union. Overall, these companies were supposed to pay three percent on their digital sales.

Although this draft was approved by the EU Parliament in December 2018, member states blocked the project in March 2019. Finance ministers from Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Ireland in particular were supportive of the plans. But Germany’s finance minister at the time, Olaf Schulz, also rejected an EU digital tax because he favored a more international solution.

EU member states find their own way – and get nervous with the US

In the absence of a European solution, some EU countries have moved forward independently. France, Austria, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, which left the European Union, imposed national digital taxes between 2017 and 2020. What followed was a concrete confrontation with the United States.

Since digital duties primarily target American companies, the United States has retaliated and threatened countries with punitive tariffs on their national products if digital taxes are not eliminated again. For example, France has been threatened with punitive tariffs totaling $2.4 billion on French products such as cheese and champagne.

A deal was found between the US and European countries only in October 2021: France, Austria, Italy, Spain and the UK will abolish their digital taxes – but only once global tax reform takes effect.

Next stop: OECD and G20

This global tax reform means global minimum taxes. After negotiations between the European Union and the United States over a single digital tax on both sides of the Atlantic failed, efforts have been elevated to a more international base. The solution must be found within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is an international organization of 38 member countries that share a high per capita income and a high level of development. Within the OECD, common international guidelines and standards are established on nearly all important topics. Therefore, the European Union and the United States of America want to achieve global tax reform through this organization in order to create as global a consensus as possible.

A significant milestone on the path of this tax reform is the political agreement reached by the finance ministers of the Group of Twenty countries, the most important industrialized and emerging countries, on the global minimum tax, which was reached in the summer of 2021. Thus, after the failed discussions on the digital tax, a path was followed New to make the international tax system more fair.

The global minimum tax should serve the purpose

After this agreement on a global minimum tax among the G-20 countries, work continued within the OECD. So far, a total of 136 countries, led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, have committed to developing and implementing tax reform. On December 20, 2021, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development published more details about its plans.

The reform consists of two pillars. The first pillar can be understood as an alternative to the digital tax, as the OECD wants to reallocate tax rights. This means nothing else but that for digital companies with sales of at least 20 billion euros and a turnover of more than 10 percent, taxes must also be due where the profits are made and not only in the state in which the group is located. . The 20 percent of the profit must then be taxed as it is established in place of the corporate headquarters.

The second pillar is the global minimum tax. The same minimum level of tax must be applied to corporate earnings in all states, i.e. 15 percent. The global minimum tax is intended to ensure, through a number of complex regulations, that profits are prevented from diverting to cheap tax havens. Even if the company is based in a low-tax country that refuses to apply the global minimum tax, effective taxation must be ensured by allowing lower tax countries to collect higher taxes to make up the difference.

Unlike a purely digital tax, the minimum tax was successful because the United States could benefit from it. On the other hand, it is no longer just US digital companies that are subject to the new rules, but all companies that cross the line, regardless of where their headquarters are. On the other hand, the US is more likely to charge the difference in taxes if a US company is taxed abroad too low. Given the size of large corporations in the USA, this should be profitable for the local tax coffers.

From 2023, the global minimum tax will be applied in the European Union

Two days after the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development presented its plans, the EU Commission on 22 December followed up on a concrete draft of a directive implementing the second pillar of the EU. In principle, the EU draft is consistent with the measures of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, but it goes a little further in some points. In any case, companies within the European Union are required to pay a minimum tax rate of 15 percent in each country.

The schedule is ambitious. The minimum tax in the EU should be implemented by early 2023. Since EU directives are still to be implemented in national law by member states, states will have to prepare everything for the new tax in 2022. The EU has not yet submitted a proposal to implement the pillar OECD First – Digital Tax. There should be an international multilateral treaty for this purpose, which is currently being drawn up by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Criticism of plans: Is the minimum tax worth it?

Observers and civil society organizations like this Network tax justice The plans don’t go far enough. Among other things, they criticize that the tax rate of 15 percent is too low. This is not much higher than the lowest corporate tax rates in the European Union, and therefore won’t promise much change.

In addition, there is a risk that other countries with higher corporate tax rates, such as France and Germany, will now be pressured to lower their rates significantly in order to compete with European tax havens. There is already a “race to the bottom” in corporate tax rates.

Two researchers from the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW), Christoph Spengel and Christopher Ludwig, Cautious at the Süddeutsche Zeitung last year The success of the minimum tax depends on whether the rules can be consistently applied globally. But in December, the European Union and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countered with measures and solutions to ensure that companies taxed abroad below 15 per cent had to factor in subsequent taxation. There is also hope that the support from the major industrialized countries will save a lot of peer pressure and pressure on other countries. But it remains questionable to what extent these rules can be well enforced and whether the costs of control are worth the additional tax revenue.

Won’t Amazon Pay Taxes After All?

There are also doubts about the first pillar of the OECD’s tax reform, which aims to require large digital companies to pay taxes where they make their profits. The proposed regulation states that only companies initially affected with sales of at least 20 billion euros and a return on sales of more than ten percent – only the world’s 100 largest companies achieve this.

However, Amazon may not be affected by this aspect of tax reform. In 2020, for example, the group did not exceed the required return on the sales threshold. Amazon’s return was only five percent.

US Siege – Kongress

While there is already implementing law in the European Union, proponents of a global minimum tax still have to shiver elsewhere. The corresponding project is currently banned in the US Congress. Thus, the failure of global reform remains threatening. This is another reason why Germany wants to use its G7 presidency to get minimum taxes in 2022. Chancellor Olaf Schulz wants to use the G7 presidency to ensure that OECD decisions are implemented on time.

