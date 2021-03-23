This helps against crashing applications

Update faulty Webview component rebalance troubled androids. Photo: Arne Immanuel Baensch / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Applications are crashing on Android

There were problems not only with third-party apps, however Google to me Also with Gmail app for Android smartphones and tablets.

Visit the Play Store

Give Webview Based on the Chrome browser, Google also has an update for Chrom The post in which the error was corrected. To check if the latest version of Webview and Chrome is already installed on your smartphone or tablet, it is best to take a quick look at the Play Store.

Just click on the icon containing the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner. Then select “My apps & games / installed” and, if necessary, click the “Update” box behind the Webview and Chrome entries in the list.

Automatic updates make sense

The best thing that you can do is to update automatic app updates if you haven’t already. To do this, select “Automatic Settings / Application Updates” in the three-line menu and then simply specify whether automatic updates should only run over WLAN or whether they can also be downloaded over mobile data.

