This chat shows the messaging service that collects data

Do you want to agree to the new WhatsApp terms and conditions? Then you should read this conversation in advance

WhatsApp sets an ultimatum: either accepting the new terms and conditions or changing the messaging program. This fake chat log explains why Threema and Signal are currently gaining so many new users.

WhatsApp users know this: for weeks now, when you open the app, you have been asked to enter the new Agree to the terms of use.

“As part of the Facebook company, WhatsApp receives information from other Facebook companies and also shares the information with other Facebook companies.”

Who will refuse? After May 15, 2021 The WhatsApp Business as usual at first, but after a few weeks it is finally over. This reminder will then be displayed permanently and the app will only be usable on a very limited scale.

WhatsApp now clearly says: “After a few weeks, this reminder will be displayed permanently. Once you get a permanent reminder, WhatsApp will restrict your jobs until you accept the changes. “

Those who refuse will not be able to access the app’s chat list after a few weeks. This means that only new messages can be read or replied to via notifications.

Then it was all over: “After a few weeks of restricting jobs, you won’t get calls or notifications. WhatsApp will no longer send messages or calls to your cell phone. “

Even if you have already agreed to the new terms and conditions, there are good reasons for less data-needed alternatives like Threema Or to use the signal. Maybe this fictional chat history seems familiar to you …

Originally, WhatsApp users must agree to the new terms and conditions by February 8, 2021. After a protest tower, millions of users have immigrated. For alternatives like Signal, Telegram, and Threema. The WhatsApp So cancer nowadays And extended Deadline is until May 15th.

As inspiration for this article This fee served.

