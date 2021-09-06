The Camping.info app aims to make it easier for vacationers to book a camping site. It shows the availability of 23,000 campsites in Europe and users can book directly. Photo: Camping.Info (Photo: dpa) This app helps you to find a camping site

According to the developers, 23,000 camping sites across Europe are stored in the app. Germany alone has approximately 2,200. On the map, you can see not only the exact location of the campsites, but also a lot of useful information about the camp site and the surrounding area. Maps can be used offline.

Users can book a camping site directly in the app

If you prefer to use the search function, the application provides you with specific filter criteria: suitable for dogs, space in partial shade, distance to the sea and much more. When choosing a place, users can also access over 190,000 comments, 220,000 photos, and 3,200 videos from other users.

Practical: Anyone who finds a suitable camping site can book directly. The application manager, Maximilian Möhrle, promises that Places availability is always up to date.

The “Camping.info” app is now available for devices with iOS And Android The operating system is available for download. Interested parties can test the application for seven days for free. After that, the annual subscription fee is €9.49. In return, the developers promise a “premium product that also includes future accessories.”

