This American achieves his sixth victory in the lottery

Idaho Lottery Company (USA) employees should now know Brian Moss by first name. The man from Meridian, Idaho’s second largest city, won there for the sixth time. In Game Zero on Thursday, he made a whopping $ 250K profit.
This is Moss’ highest win to date, as the lottery company announced in a media release. How Moss’s other earnings have skyrocketed in the past has not been published.
“I’m proud to support public schools in Idaho, and that’s why I’m playing,” the lottery company quoted Moss as saying. He wants to use the profit in the interest of his daughter’s education.
“Can I give you money to play for me?”
After Moss posted his winning ticket on Facebook, there was a barrage of congratulations, but there were also demands that may have been intended for fun, such as: “Can I give you money so you can play for me? I’m not as lucky as you.” Moss replied, “I tried to. I play for others, but it doesn’t work. “
Incidentally, the point of sale where Moss bought his ticket was rewarded with a reward of $ 20,000.
