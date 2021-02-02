This American achieves his sixth victory in the lottery

Idaho Lottery Company (USA) employees should now know Brian Moss by first name. The man from Meridian, Idaho’s second largest city, won there for the sixth time. In Game Zero on Thursday, he made a whopping $ 250K profit.

This is Moss’ highest win to date, as the lottery company announced in a media release. How Moss’s other earnings have skyrocketed in the past has not been published.

“I’m proud to support public schools in Idaho, and that’s why I’m playing,” the lottery company quoted Moss as saying. He wants to use the profit in the interest of his daughter’s education.