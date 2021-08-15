Two weeks ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only two counties in New York State — Nassau and Suffolk — were classified as having “high” transmission rates of COVID-19.
Now the number 33 is in the midst of an outbreak of cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant.
The CDC announced in late July that people in areas with “high” and “high” transmission of COVID-19 should wear masks again indoors. This means that masks must now be worn in 54 counties. Of the total 62 rural areas, only eight show a ‘moderate’ prevalence.
As of Saturday, August 14, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people must wear masks again appears in the first image above — the counties are either in dark red (high) or orange (large).
That means counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 residents between Friday, August 6, through Thursday, August 14.
Here is a summary of the counties rated “high” for COVID transmission:
- New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)
- Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk County)
- Westchester County
- Dutchess County
- Rockland County
- Orange County
- Sullivan County
- Bezirk Putnam
- Ulster County
- Albany County
- Bezirk Broome
- Cayuga County
- Chenango Bezirk
- Delaware County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer district
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Provins Onondaga
- Oswego County
- Chris Otsego
- Rensselaer region
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- desert neighborhood
- Tioga County
- Warren County
Counties with “significant” COVID-19 transmission are:
- Allejani neighborhood
- Bezirk Cattaraugus
- Chautauqua. boycott
- Provins Shemong
- Cortland County
- Erie County
- Essex County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Greene County
- Louis County
- Madison County
- Bezirk Niagara
- Oneida Province
- Ontario
- Orleans County
- Seneca County
- Saint Lawrence County
- Tompkins County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Yates County
The average number of new coronavirus cases in the United States is around 100,000 per day. For a map of areas with high and high throughput rates, click on the second image above or Visit the CDC website.
