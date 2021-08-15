Two weeks ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only two counties in New York State — Nassau and Suffolk — were classified as having “high” transmission rates of COVID-19.

Now the number 33 is in the midst of an outbreak of cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant.

The CDC announced in late July that people in areas with “high” and “high” transmission of COVID-19 should wear masks again indoors. This means that masks must now be worn in 54 counties. Of the total 62 rural areas, only eight show a ‘moderate’ prevalence.

As of Saturday, August 14, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people must wear masks again appears in the first image above — the counties are either in dark red (high) or orange (large).

That means counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 residents between Friday, August 6, through Thursday, August 14.

Here is a summary of the counties rated “high” for COVID transmission:

New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)

Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk County)

Westchester County

Dutchess County

Rockland County

Orange County

Sullivan County

Bezirk Putnam

Ulster County

Albany County

Bezirk Broome

Cayuga County

Chenango Bezirk

Delaware County

Hamilton County

Herkimer district

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Provins Onondaga

Oswego County

Chris Otsego

Rensselaer region

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

desert neighborhood

Tioga County

Warren County

Counties with “significant” COVID-19 transmission are:

Allejani neighborhood

Bezirk Cattaraugus

Chautauqua. boycott

Provins Shemong

Cortland County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Greene County

Louis County

Madison County

Bezirk Niagara

Oneida Province

Ontario

Orleans County

Seneca County

Saint Lawrence County

Tompkins County

Washington County

Wayne County

Yates County

The average number of new coronavirus cases in the United States is around 100,000 per day. For a map of areas with high and high throughput rates, click on the second image above or Visit the CDC website.

