May 30, 2024

Third place match in the World Cup – Sweden gets bronze – Canada leaves empty-handed – Sports

Eileen Curry May 30, 2024 5 min read
The Scandinavian national team won the third place match against Canada 4-2 at the World Cup in Prague.

Sweden, the first candidate, consoled itself with a World Cup bronze after its defeat in the semi-finals against the host Czech Republic. The 11-time world champion beat defending champion Canada 4-2 in the third-place match in Prague. Karl Grundstrom (13th/54th), Erik Karlsson (50th) and Marcus Johansson (60th) scored the goals for the Scandinavian team, which competed with the best team in years.

The undefeated leaders of the second preliminary group lost 3-7 to the Czech Republic in the semi-finals. It is the first medal since winning the 2018 World Cup in Denmark.

Canada is without a medal for the first time since 2018

Dylan Cousins ​​with his ninth goal of the tournament (23) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (45) gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead. The record world champions, who lost 3-2 to Switzerland on penalties in the semi-finals, remained without the precious metal for the first time since 2018.

legend:

But another medal

The Swedes are happy with third place.

Keystone/AP Photo/Peter David Gosek

2nd SRF, Sports Life, May 25, 2024, 2:00pm;


