Thieves steal jewelry from a Bvlgari store in Rome – News

In a stunning jewelery robbery in Rome on Sunday night, a gang of unidentified thieves stole more than half a million euros worth.

According to preliminary police investigations, the perpetrators broke into a branch of the luxury jewelry manufacturer Bulgari through a hole in the floor of a neighboring house.

The alarm system went off just before midnight, but the perpetrators had managed to disappear by the time the first police officers arrived.

The store is located on Via Condotti, one of the luxury shopping streets of the Italian capital in the immediate vicinity of the Spanish Steps. A hole was discovered in the ground connecting the sales rooms to the basement of a neighboring house.

legend: Police officers in front of the Bvlgari store on Condotti Street.

Keystone/Giuseppe Lami



Investigators hope recordings from surveillance cameras will provide information. The police estimated the value of the stolen jewelry at no less than 500,000 euros. However, it can also be much higher.



