The Brit is one of the most sought-after action stars in Hollywood. But life in the Dream Factory isn’t easy sometimes for Jason Statham. He told t-online what he missed and what support gave him.

With plenty of physical activity in movies like the “Crank” or “Transporter” series, Jason Statham has made a name for himself in Hollywood as a tough action hero. The Briton is not shy about stunts, prefers to do them himself, and this is exactly what he dreamed of all his life. The actor recalls in an interview with t-online.

But for this career path, he had to give up something else and was torn between him and him. “At that time I was still working as a diver for the British national team and I had to decide if I had to stop to fulfill my dream.” A more fateful confrontation helped him. “I was at a loss as to what to do – that’s when I met Guy Ritchie, who hired me to make a movie. The rest is history.”

‘Everything was so superficial’

Jason Statham achieved a breakthrough in 1998 with his first role in “Bube, Dame, König, grAS”. He and Guy Ritchie have now made several films together. The ex-husband of pop star Madonna also directed the movie “Cash Truck”, which can currently be watched on Sky Cinema. In it, Statham plays a money-transport driver who deals with unscrupulous gangsters alone.

In the action movie “Cash Truck”, which can currently be watched on Sky, Jason Statham deals with gangsters as a cash transport driver. (Source: Imago / ZUMA Press)

Guy Ritchie is not only its discoverer, but now one of the closest friends of the British. Rare in Hollywood, as Jason Statham knows from personal experience. “Everything was so superficial,” he recalls the beginnings in the Dream Factory and asserts: “People want to be friends with you because they hope you become famous. They tell you everything you want to hear. If you do, you bring something to you, they let you know: “You see, I have always believed in you and have been your friend since the beginning.” No one will honestly tell you: “You can never do that.”

“My wife is a piece of the house”

Meanwhile, Statham is the old hand in the Hollywood business and is used to life in Los Angeles, but the longing for Great Britain is always there. Above all, he misses his old friends a lot. Everything else I’m missing is replaceable,” the 54-year-old told t-online. Above all, there is one thing that gives him support: “I am fortunate to have a British woman by my side and always a piece of home with me.”

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The two have been a couple for over ten years. (Source: IMAGO / Starface)

The actor has been dating model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010. In the summer of 2017, their son, Jack Oscar, was born. A few months ago, the couple announced that they were expecting children again.

In general, the two stars keep their private lives as far away from the public eye as possible. Their engagement became public in January 2016 when the former “Victoria’s Secret” angel appeared at the Golden Globes with a sparkling ring on his finger. A spokesperson later confirmed that Jason asked Rosie all the questions. It is not known if they are married now.