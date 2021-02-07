They had press visas: the British were expelling Chinese informants from the country – politics abroad

Great Britain expelled three Chinese spies from the country last year – British reportstelegraphWith reference to government departments.

The three entered the country last year on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security with journalists’ visas, and stated that they work for three different Chinese media companies.

According to The Telegraph, MI5 discovered their true identities and expelled them from the country. This was “guardian“Confirmed by government departments. It is believed that Chinese media companies in the UK were necessary to preserve their cover identity.

Relations between the two countries have been strained not least because of China’s growing influence in the former British colony of Hong Kong. This incident makes the situation even more tense.

Another result of the espionage case: Last week, the British Media Regulatory Authority (Ofcom) revoked the license to broadcast Chinese news anchor CGTN to the United Kingdom.

The registered owner did not control the station’s editorial content, but the Communist Party of China (CP), the agency justified its decision.

At the same time, Ofcom announced that an investigation into alleged violations of the radio station’s journalistic principles of neutrality, balance and respect for privacy will soon be completed.

China vs BBC



China accuses the BBC of “spreading false information”Photo: dpa



On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the BBC of distributing “false information”, and on its part threatened to impose penalties that amount to and include a ban on broadcasting.

Background: The BBC broadcast a documentary accusing China of covering up the origins of the virus in Wuhan at the end of 2019.