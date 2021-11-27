These Swiss scientists are the best in the world

1/7 Sonia i Seneviratne is Professor of Earth Dynamics and Climate at the European Institute of Technology, Zurich.

2/7 She is considered one of the world’s leading experts on climate change.







6/7 Professor Patrice Nordmann researches antibiotic resistance at the University of Freiburg.

7/7 His research could help solve the world’s largest medical problem.

Influencers are actually Instagram or Tiktok stars and have many followers. There is also something similar in science. Science “influencers” are scientists and their research and

The results are cited by other scientists around the world. The American analysis firm Clarivate identifies the world’s most influential scientists each year by cross-referencing nearly 160,000 publications from 21 fields in the natural and social sciences. In the end, the works cited most frequently include only 0.05 percent.

Switzerland participates, in the top ten worldwide – even if it is “only” in tenth place after the USA, China, England and others. However: With 102 researchers on the list, small Switzerland is impressive, we make up 1.5 percent of the most important scientists worldwide. They work on things as diverse as infectious diseases, nanotechnology, and photovoltaics. We bring you three of the most cited.

The Swiss climate researcher is one of the best in the world

ETH Professor Sonia Seneviratne (47) is often cited in two areas:

in earth sciences as well as in the field of ecology and the environment. The Lausanne-born climatologist studied biology at the University of Lausanne and then environmental physics at ETH in Zurich. She chairs the Earth Dynamics and Climate Chair at the ETH Institute for Atmospheric and Climate. It deals mainly with the causes of heat waves and droughts and uses and develops climatic models for this. She has received many international awards and honors for her work. She is also the lead author of several reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an intergovernmental organization of the United Nations, also known as the Climate Change Council.

Solar cells that work with little light

Swiss Michael Gretzel (77) is one of the most cited researchers in three research areas: in chemistry, materials research, and engineering. The world-renowned scientific journal “Scientific American” has also counted the German language among the world’s 50 best researchers several times. The Professor of Chemistry at ECAL in Lausanne is also the Director of the Laboratory of Photonics (Lab-waves) and Interfaces. He has been a contender for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for years, thanks in part to his development of a solar cell (the Grätzel cell) that operates under weaker lighting conditions than conventional solar cells. But this is only one of his inventions: Grätzel owns a total of more than 50 patents.

One of the most pressing medical problems of our time